OPEC Reference basket maintains epi-90$/bbl prices

Shafaq News/ OPEC's, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reference basket (ORB) maintains a price tag beyond 90$/bbl .

OPEC said in a statement that the price of a thirteen crude ORB reached 90.43$/bbl, 0.45 yesterday's 90.89$/bbl.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).