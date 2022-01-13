OPEC Reference basket hits the 84$/bbl threshold

Shafaq News/ OPEC's Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reference basket (ORB) price jumped to more than 84$/bbl driven by other crudes.

OPEC said in a statement that the price of a thirteen crude ORB reached 84.35$/bbl, 2.22$ above yesterday's 82.13$/bbl.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).