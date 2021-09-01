OPEC Reference basket hits 71.45$/bbl

Shafaq News/ OPEC's, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reference basket oil price rose to 71.45$/bbl driven by other crudes.

OPEC said in a statement that the price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes reached 71.45$/bbl, 0.43$ below yesterday's 71.88$/bbl.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).