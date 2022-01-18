Report

More than 39 million Iraqis have mobile phones, official survey

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-18T11:54:29+0000
Shafaq News/ Mobile cellular subscriptions in Iraq were reported at 97.8 per 100 people in 2020, according to Iraq's "Central Statistics Organization" (CSO).

A CSO report said that mobile phone subscribers in Iraq in 2020 amounted to 39.3 million, with 97.8 phones per 100 persons.

It added, "681.8 thousand Iraqis subscribed in the wireless phone service of the State-owned company for Telecommunications."

"In 2020, landline subscriptions in the Iraqi governorates, barring the Kurdistan Region, rose to 2.151 million from 2.126 million in 2019."

