Minister: Iraq opens up for Green Investments with $100 million budget

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Environment, Nazar Amedi, on Thursday reiterated the country's commitment to sustainable green economy investments, with a transformational target of $100 billion by 2035.
Speaking at the Arab ministerial meeting, Minister Amedi stressed the importance of supporting Iraq's ambitions for this economic shift and attracting foreign investments.
He called for national and international collaboration, emphasizing "the need for coordination and the allocation of the required funds from international or national funds to ensure the high-level implementation of the Ministry of Environment's strategies, priorities, and projects related to the green and sustainable economy, and climate change mitigation."
Minister Amedi said that" the government's strategy prioritizes environmental, climate, and water concerns, with ongoing efforts across sectors to address these issues and develop necessary adaptation measures."
The Minister announced that the Ministry of Environment has finalized a new environmental strategy for 2023-2030." This comprehensive strategy aims to enhance Iraq's environment while considering regional challenges arising from climate impacts and water scarcity."
"It also supports the gradual transition to a green economy that complements the current economy based on fossil fuels," he said.
Amedi said that Iraq is "open up to green economy investments, with a targeted transformation amounting to $100 billion by 2030 and 2035."
"The budget includes items to support environmental improvement. The ultimate goal is to stimulate a billion-dollar project for comprehensive environmental enhancement and the growth of Iraq's green economy."