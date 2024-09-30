Market Forces Committee recommends Iraq-Turkiye forum to boost economic ties

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Market Forces Committee, established by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, recommended holding a joint Iraqi-Turkish forum in Baghdad.

In a press statement, the committee — which includes the Iraqi Private Banks League, the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, the Turkiye-Iraq Business Council, and the Iraqi Union of Contractors — said, “The committee held its meeting today and hosted the financial advisor to the PM, Mudher Muhammad Saleh.”

The committee added that it recommended enhancing economic relations with Turkiye by organizing a joint Iraqi-Turkish forum under the patronage of the Prime Minister in Baghdad, coinciding with the planned visit of the Turkish Minister of Trade to the capital in November.

Moreover, the committee emphasized the need to support the establishment of the International Development Road, which would contribute to “a significant leap in international transportation and industry, while promoting the private sector and making Iraq a strategic corridor between Asia and Europe.”

The Market Forces Committee highlighted the importance of resolving issues faced by the Iraqi and Turkish private sectors related to financial transfers, customs, entry visas, and more, which would help develop economic relations.

“We are open to all market forces in both Iraq and Turkiye,” it concluded.