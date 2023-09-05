Lebanon's Rafik Hariri Airport hires Iraqi air traffic controllers on grant-based salaries

Shafaq News / Lebanon has enlisted the assistance of aviation controllers from Iraq to address the shortage of air traffic controllers at Beirut's Rafik Hariri Airport.

According to the Lebanese magazine "Al-Nahar," this shortage is a reflection of the economic crisis and currency collapse plaguing Lebanon. Lebanon requires approximately 100 air traffic controllers to ensure the airport's round-the-clock operation. However, there are currently only 10 controllers handling the workload of a hundred, with an additional three retired colleagues rehired due to the pressing need. There are also just 13 controllers responsible for serving 30,000 daily passengers, including arrivals and departures, and ensuring the safe takeoff and landing of dozens of aircraft daily.

In response to the overwhelming workload faced by controllers, several solutions have been proposed. Among them is contacting the International Civil Aviation Organization to train assistant controllers from the 2010 batch, consisting of 17 individuals.

Additionally, the Minister of Public Works and Transport has pledged to collaborate with 15 Iraqi controllers for a year and a half under an agreement with the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority. These Iraqi controllers will receive their salaries as a grant from the Iraqi side.