Lebanon rejects two Iraqi hydraulic oil shipments

Shafaq News / Lebanon announced its rejection of two shipments of Iraqi hydraulic oil for the second time in a month for failing to comply with mandatory conditions and specifications.

The Lebanese Industrial Research Institute said in a statement, which was reviewed by Shafaq News Agency, that "8 materials from various countries have been permanently rejected from entering Lebanese territory for not complying with mandatory conditions and specifications."

Among these materials, the statement explained, "two shipments of Iraqi hydraulic oil with a foam ratio of 290 and a viscosity ratio of 32.2 - 7440 kg from the port of Tripoli, and another shipment of the same oil with a foam ratio of 260 and a viscosity ratio of 32.9 - 5568 kg - also from the port of Tripoli - were rejected."

The statement also mentioned other rejected materials, including "Jordanian clear liquid, Turkish hydraulic oil, Chinese electric mills, Chinese food heating device, Chinese electric meters, and Indian medical supplies."

Lebanon had previously rejected a shipment of Iraqi hydraulic oil with a foam ratio of 360 and a viscosity ratio of 31.8 - 11500 kg from the port of Tripoli in March 2022, for not meeting Lebanese standards.

In July 2021, Lebanon signed an agreement with Iraq to import one million tons of fuel to alleviate the electricity crisis in the country.

The first ship carrying 31,000 tons of this material arrived in Lebanon on September 16, 2021.

Iraq and Lebanon agreed to an energy exchange, in which Iraq gives Lebanon, which is going through its worst economic crisis in history, heavy fuel oil in exchange for "services and goods" that Iraq obtains from Lebanon.