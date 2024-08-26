Jordan-Iraq electrical grid connection phase 2 to be completed by early 2025

Shafaq News/ The annual report from Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, released on Monday, indicated that the second phase of the Jordan-Iraq electrical grid connection is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

According to the report, work has commenced on civil and engineering tasks, including procuring materials, electrical breakers, transformers, and related infrastructure for the 400 kV transmission line.

Phase two of the project will involve supplying electricity to the Al-Qaim area in Iraq with a load capacity of 150-200 MW at 400 kV, following the completion of the 330 kV transmission line. The project also includes completing the electrical connection at Al-Qaim substation (132/400 kV) on the Iraqi side and constructing the Risha substation (132/33/400 kV) on the Jordanian side.

The project's first phase, which became operational in the first quarter of this year, involved supplying electricity to the Al-Rutba area in Iraq at 132 kV, with a capacity of 40 MW. This phase required the construction of a 150 km transmission line on the Iraqi side.

On March 30, Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadhil inaugurated the first phase of the electrical connection between Iraq and Jordan, which supplies Al-Rutba district in al-Anbar governorate with an initial capacity of 50 MW, expected to increase to 500 MW upon project completion. The minister emphasized that this project paves the way for further integration into the Gulf and Saudi electrical grids and is part of a broader Arab energy cooperation plan.