Jordan Attack Ripples Across Gulf Markets, Closing Stock Markets Lower

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the drone attack on US soldiers in Jordan affected most Gulf markets as they closed, marked by a decline.

The Qatari index experienced a 1.9% drop, extending a series of losses over three sessions, with nearly all stocks recording losses by the end of the trading day. Qatar Islamic Bank shares fell by 3.2%, and Qatar National Bank shares declined by 2.1%.

The Saudi index saw a 0.1% decline, with most sectors experiencing a downturn. MBC Media Group shares dropped by 2.9%, and Al Rajhi Bank shares, the world's largest Islamic bank, fell by 1.1 percent.

The Abu Dhabi Index closed lower for the third consecutive session, declining by about 0.2%, and was influenced by a 1.0 percent decrease in Alpha Dhabi shares and a 2.3% decline in First Abu Dhabi Bank shares.

The Dubai index rose by 0.2%, supported by gains in most sectors. Dubai Islamic Bank and Salik Toll shares increased by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. However, Emirates Central Cooling Systems shares lost 2.2%, and Emaar Properties shares dropped by 0.4%.

Beyond the Gulf region, the Egyptian index marked its third consecutive session of gains, rising by 2.1%. This was fueled by an 8.5% surge in Commercial International Bank shares and a 7.1 % rise in Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries shares.