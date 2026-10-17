Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraqis ranked second among foreign homebuyers in Turkiye in September 2026, purchasing 166 homes and eight commercial properties, by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) said on Saturday.

Figures showed that Russian nationals topped the list with 388 homes, while Germans ranked third with 162. Iranian nationals purchased 159 homes, followed by Ukrainians with 158 and Chinese buyers with 124.

Home sales to foreigners in Turkiye rose 9.9% year on year in September to 2,167 units, accounting for 1.5% of total home sales nationwide.

House and Commercial Property Sales Statistics, September 2026 New house sales became 51 thousand 519, existing house sales became 90 thousand 871 You can visit our website for details.🔎 ↪️ https://t.co/RpmuyRsCJl https://t.co/BbVFOOjXt3 — turkstat (@TurkStat) October 16, 2026

Between January and August 2026, Iraqi citizens purchased 831 properties in Turkiye, including 801 homes and 30 commercial properties, according to TURKSTAT.