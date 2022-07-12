Report

Iraqi tourists spent +$100 million U.S. in 10 days-Report

Date: 2022-07-12T08:03:15+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq Future Foundation revealed on Tuesday that more than 100,000 Iraqi tourists left the country and spent what exceeds 100 million U.S. dollars in ten days.

The head of the Foundation, Manar al-Obeidi, said in a report that more than 500 flights had been operated during the first days of Dhi al-Hijjah until Eid, noting that 100,000 Iraqi tourists left the country, excluding those who went to perform Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the average of every tourist's budget that covers transportation and accommodation fees exceeds $1000.

The total amount spent in foreign countries, in ten days was more than 100 million dollars, according to Al-Obeidi, who called on the government to analyze this data and use it as a base to inaugurate projects and investments that attract tourists in Iraq.

Al-Obeidi indicated that tourism is the solution to the oil crisis, pointing out that this sector, if developed, creates job opportunities for Iraqis and enhances the country's economic situation.

