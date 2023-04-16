Iraqi prime minister says major infrastructure projects will transform regional economic landscape

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday emphasized that the completion of the Grand al-Faw Port and the Dry Canal would significantly alter the economic landscape of the region, underscoring the importance of expanding the Baghdad International Airport to stimulate investment.
Al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with members of the parliamentary investment and development committee in his bureau in Baghdad earlier in the day.
The meeting, according to an official readout, discussed crucial laws and legislation designed to support investment efforts in the country, as well as pragmatic solutions for obstacles hindering the completion of government projects, with the ultimate goal of providing services that fulfill citizens' aspirations.
Al-Sudani asserted his support for initiatives that propel investment forward, deeming it the most effective and optimal approach to bolstering Iraq's economy and generating tangible employment opportunities.
He pinpointed the crux of the issue as being administrative, rather than inherent to the construction process itself, noting that flagship investment projects, such as the Grand al-Faw Port and the railway line connecting Iraq to Turkey, would revolutionize the region's economic dynamics.
During the meeting, participants deliberated on the process of evaluating the performance of investment authorities in Baghdad and the governorates, utilizing a scientific assessment specifically designed for this purpose.
They also examined potential amendments to Decree No. 245, which contains provisions impeding investors' operations.
Discussions touched on the rehabilitation and expansion of the Baghdad International Airport and the possibility of convening an extensive investment conference to provide comprehensive facilities for local and foreign investors, in alignment with the government's agenda prioritizing investment environment improvement.