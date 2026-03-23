Iraqi oil tanker clears Hormuz in first transit since conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A supertanker carrying two million barrels of Iraqi crude has successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first confirmed shipment from Iraq via the waterway since the outbreak of the regional conflict.

Shipping data compiled by Bloomberg showed the tanker Omega Trader, operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, has arrived in Mumbai in recent days.

The vessel’s tracking signal had last been recorded inside the Gulf more than ten days earlier, reflecting disruptions to maritime traffic during the escalation.

The transit underscores tentative movement in oil flows through Hormuz after weeks of disruption, with several vessels recently completing deliveries, primarily to India. Reports indicate New Delhi engaged with Iranian officials to secure safe passage for energy shipments, with Iran’s navy escorting at least one liquefied gas carrier through the strait.