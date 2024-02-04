Iraqi oil exports to the US held steady last week: EIA
Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States held steady during the past seven days, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed this weekend.
The EIA's latest weekly data showed that U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 205 thousand barrels per day (b/d) during the week, down by only 1,000 b/d from the previous week's average of 206 thousand b/d.
Total U.S. crude oil imports from eight major suppliers averaged 4.940 million b/d during the week, up by 450 thousand b/d from the previous week's average of 4.49 million b/d.
The EIA's data showed that the largest U.S. crude oil imports during the week came from Canada, at an average of 3.573 million b/d. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, at an average of 450 thousand b/d. The United States also imported 213 thousand b/d from Brasil, 190 thousand b/d from Nigeria, 150 thousand b/d from Saudi Arabia, 103,000 b/d from Ecuador, and 79,000 b/d from Columbia.