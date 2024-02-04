Iraqi oil exports to the US held steady last week: EIA

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States held steady during the past seven days, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed this weekend.

The EIA's latest weekly data showed that U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 205 thousand barrels per day (b/d) during the week, down by only 1,000 b/d from the previous week's average of 206 thousand b/d.

Total U.S. crude oil imports from eight major suppliers averaged 4.940 million b/d during the week, up by 450 thousand b/d from the previous week's average of 4.49 million b/d.