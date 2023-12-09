Iraqi oil exports to the US decline

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States declined during the week of December 2-8, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA's latest weekly data showed that U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 166,000 barrels per day (b/d) during the week, down 12,000 b/d from the previous week's average of 178,000 b/d.

Total U.S. crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 6.542 million b/d during the week, up 1.832 million b/d from the previous week's average of 4.710 million b/d.

The EIA's data showed that the largest U.S. crude oil imports during the week came from Canada, at an average of 3.972 million b/d. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, at an average of 876,000 b/d. The United States also imported 400,000 b/d from Saudi Arabia, 289,000 b/d from Colombia, 274,000 b/d from Brazil, 252,000 b/d from Ecuador, 226,000 b/d from Nigeria, and 226,000 b/d from Libya.

The United States did not import any crude oil from Russia during the week.