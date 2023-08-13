Iraqi oil exports to the U.S. Surge to 305,000 bpd

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday a substantial increase in Iraq's oil exports to the United States, reaching 305,000 barrels per day in the past week.

According to data provided by the EIA, the average U.S. crude oil imports from eight key countries during the previous week amounted to 5.81 million barrels per day, showing a rise of 35 million barrels per day compared to the preceding week, which stood at 5.775 million barrels per day.

The report further indicated that Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. averaged 305,000 barrels per day during the past week, marking an increase of 70,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week's average of 235,000 barrels per day.

The lEIA pointed out that Canada remained the top supplier with an average of 3.466 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico at an average of 667,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia's oil revenues stood at an average of 330,000 barrels per day, while Colombia contributed an average of 296,000 barrels per day.

Additionally, the EIA data revealed that U.S. crude oil imports from Brazil averaged 280,000 barrels per day, from Nigeria an average of 237,000 barrels per day, from Ecuador an average of 142,000 barrels per day, and from Libya an average of 87,000 barrels per day. Notably, there were no imports reported from Russia.