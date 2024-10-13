Iraqi oil exports to US surge over the week: EIA

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the US had risen during the past week.

"In a week, the US imports of crude oil from ten major countries amounted to 5.305 million bpd, down by 439,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.744 million bpd.

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 241,000 bpd last week, an increase of 89,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 152,000 bpd.”

Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.499 million bpd reaching American shores daily, followed by Mexico with 382,000 bpd, Venezuela with 315,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 285,000 bpd, Ecuador with 228,000 bpd, Colombia with 149,000 bpd, Brazil with 134,000 bpd, Nigeria with 44,000 bpd, and Libya28,000bpd.