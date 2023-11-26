Iraqi oil exports to U.S. dropped last week, EIA says
Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, has had its crude oil supplies to the US, the world's second-largest importer, decreased, data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed this weekend.
In the span of a week, the volume decreased from 283,000 barrels daily to 36,000 barrels — a drop of 247,000 barrels per day.
This decline in Iraq's oil exports deviates from an overarching growth in America's crude oil imports. Data indicates a week-on-week rise of 473,000 barrels daily, with total imports hovering around 5.842 million barrels each day.
Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.864 million barrels reaching American shores daily. Following is Mexico, with daily figures recorded at 971,000 barrels. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Columbia closely trail with 257,000, 224,000, and 217,000 barrels per day.