Iraqi oil exports to U.S. dropped last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, has had its crude oil supplies to the US, the world's second-largest importer, decreased, data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed this weekend.

In the span of a week, the volume decreased from 283,000 barrels daily to 36,000 barrels — a drop of 247,000 barrels per day.

This decline in Iraq's oil exports deviates from an overarching growth in America's crude oil imports. Data indicates a week-on-week rise of 473,000 barrels daily, with total imports hovering around 5.842 million barrels each day.