Iraqi oil exports to U.S. dropped last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, has had its crude oil supplies to the US, the world's second largest importer, decreased, data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed this weekend.

In the span of a week, the volume decreased from 306,000 barrels daily to a 247,000 barrels — a drop of 59 barrels per day.

This decline in Iraq's oil exports deviates from an overarching growth in America's crude oil imports. Data indicates a week-on-week rise of 321,000 barrels daily, with total imports hovering around 4.978 million barrels each day.

Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with an impressive 3.544 million barrels reaching American shores daily. Following are Mexico and Brasil, with daily figures recorded at 565,000 and 362,000 barrels respectively.

Libya, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria complement the roster, their exports to the U.S. ranging between 88,000 and 46,000 barrels daily.