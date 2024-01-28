Iraqi oil exports exceed $8 bn in December

Shafaq News /The Ministry of Oil announced on Sunday that the total oil exports and achieved financial revenues for last December surpassed $8 billion, according to the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO).

In a statement today, the ministry reported that the quantity of crude oil exports reached 108,056,590 barrels, generating revenues of $8,311,034.

The statistics indicated that the total exported quantities of crude oil for December from oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 107,592,532 barrels, with exports to Jordan reaching 464,058 barrels.

According to the statistics, the average price per barrel was $76.914.