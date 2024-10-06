Iraqi dinar weakens as dollar rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar continued to climb on Sunday in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

By midday, the dollar reached 155,200 Iraqi dinars per $100 on the al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, up from 153,900 dinars earlier in the day, according to a survey from Shafaq News.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling prices rose to 156,250 dinars, while buying prices were at 154,250 dinars per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also increased, with the selling at 155,000 dinars and the buying at 154,900 dinars per $100.