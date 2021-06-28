Iraqi authorities: the delay in delivering oil to Lebanon is due to technical procedures

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Iraqi Council of Ministers and Minister of Culture, Hassan Nadhim, confirmed today that the delay in delivering Iraqi oil to Lebanon is due to technical procedures related to the Lebanese side.

In an interview with the Lebanese "Al-Jadeed TV", Kadhim said that there are no obstacles in the file of exporting oil to Lebanon, and a bank account had already been opened in there.

He added, "it is all done from our part; opening bank credits and payment methods are easy, and there are measures that will be taken promptly regarding the type of currencies."

"Iraqi oil was delayed in reaching Lebanon due to technical measures related to the Lebanese side", adding, "Iraq agrees to export oil to Lebanon in exchange for medical and hotel services. Lebanon has excess experience in the medical and hospitality sectors."

The spokesman for the Iraqi Council of Ministers hoped to implement the project as soon as possible to serve both countries.

Lebanon has been suffering for several weeks from scarcity of fuel, which exacerbates the living crisis and the collapse of the local currency by more than 90% of its value against the U.S. dollar.

Weeks ago, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government announced its readiness to help Lebanon by providing one million tons of oil.