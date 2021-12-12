Iraqi authorities expect OPEC to maintain its policy for a gradually increasing production

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar expected that OPEC will maintain its current policy of gradually increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day, each month, in its next meeting.

SOMO has previously said that Iraq does not need any new decision to increase its production capabilities other than the OPEC plan.

SOMO added that in light of the increased demand for energy, Iraq sees the OPEC+ agreement to increase production sufficient to absorb demand and achieve market stability.

It added that on the other hand, Iraq is striving to increase gas production.