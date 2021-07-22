Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi authorities: all Iraqi governorates' water shares have been secured

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-22T12:45:55+0000
Iraqi authorities: all Iraqi governorates' water shares have been secured

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, announced securing all Iraqi governorates' water shares.

The ministry said in a statement that Al-Hamdani arrived in Maysan Governorate, met its governor, Ali Dawai, and discussed the governorate's reality and the implemented projects implemented in it."

Al-Hamdani indicated, according to the statement, "the ministry's keenness to secure delivering water to all governorates in a fairly, and according to the preprepared water budget.

"The ministry's staff is on alert and were working around the clock recently and during Eid, to deliver water shares to all governorates and Basra in particular."

he added, "The ministry is serious about delivering water to Basra governorate quantitatively and qualitatively, like the rest of the governorates," commending "the great cooperation between the ministry and local governments of Basra, Maysan, and Dhi Qar.

The Minister of Resources assured the people of Basra that the governorate's share is fully secured and even increasing.

related

Iraqi Ministry of Oil: We seek to invest 200 mqm/day of gas from Dhi Qar fields

Date: 2021-01-05 09:09:42
Iraqi Ministry of Oil: We seek to invest 200 mqm/day of gas from Dhi Qar fields

Dhi Qar oil company engineers organize a sit up demanding regularisation

Date: 2021-01-13 06:32:55
Dhi Qar oil company engineers organize a sit up demanding regularisation

Administration of the Dhi Qar oil refinery warns of "huge catastrophe" if the picket persists

Date: 2021-05-07 15:45:56
Administration of the Dhi Qar oil refinery warns of "huge catastrophe" if the picket persists

Dhi Qar: A project to eradicate unemployment

Date: 2021-05-08 10:04:14
Dhi Qar: A project to eradicate unemployment

Dhi Qar demands exemption from OPEC cuts

Date: 2021-05-12 15:19:12
Dhi Qar demands exemption from OPEC cuts

An NGO warns of an environmental disaster in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-17 16:19:14
An NGO warns of an environmental disaster in Dhi Qar

The South Refineries Company concludes Dhi Qar Refinery's preliminary contract

Date: 2021-06-14 11:19:02
The South Refineries Company concludes Dhi Qar Refinery's preliminary contract

Dhi Qar refers a multi-billion-worth project to a government company

Date: 2021-07-12 12:36:55
Dhi Qar refers a multi-billion-worth project to a government company