Iraqi authorities: all Iraqi governorates' water shares have been secured

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, announced securing all Iraqi governorates' water shares.

The ministry said in a statement that Al-Hamdani arrived in Maysan Governorate, met its governor, Ali Dawai, and discussed the governorate's reality and the implemented projects implemented in it."

Al-Hamdani indicated, according to the statement, "the ministry's keenness to secure delivering water to all governorates in a fairly, and according to the preprepared water budget.

"The ministry's staff is on alert and were working around the clock recently and during Eid, to deliver water shares to all governorates and Basra in particular."

he added, "The ministry is serious about delivering water to Basra governorate quantitatively and qualitatively, like the rest of the governorates," commending "the great cooperation between the ministry and local governments of Basra, Maysan, and Dhi Qar.

The Minister of Resources assured the people of Basra that the governorate's share is fully secured and even increasing.