Iraqi and foreign gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi and foreign gold prices climbed in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

In Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 441,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 437,000 dinars.

One mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold recorded 411,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 407,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars, while the Iraqi gold mithqal's selling price ranged between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling prices for gold mithqals were reported as follows: one mithqal of 24-karat was recorded 513,000 dinars, of 22-karat, was 473,000 dinars, of 21-karat reached 453,000 dinars, and of 18-karat recorded 393,0000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.