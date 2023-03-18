"Iraqi and Saudi officials to discuss establishing a joint investment company"

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi National Investment Commission announced that it would discuss establishing the Iraqi-Saudi company with Saudi Arabia and exploring ways to develop the investment sector.

The commission's head, Haider Muhammad Makiya, leads a government delegation to Saudi Arabia, including representatives from various ministries and the Council of Ministers' general secretariat.

According to the commission's statement, the Iraqi delegation will discuss partnership paths to "enhance the investment sector in Iraq and create agreements that will give investment and development projects a strategic dimension."

In addition, the aim is to “simulate pioneering projects in the region and implement them effectively.”

The visit of the Iraqi delegation to Riyadh is seen as a step towards building confidence in the national investment environment and encouraging Saudi investors to work in Iraq. The commission concluded.