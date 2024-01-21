Iraqi Transport Minister discusses Development Road progress with Turkish delegation

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibis al-Saadawi, met with a Turkish delegation led by Ambassador Ali Riza Guney on Sunday to discuss matters related to the Development Road, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport.

During the meeting, al-Saadawi and the Turkish delegation reviewed various aspects of the project, highlighting the latest developments in the Iraqi side's work on project designs. The statement emphasized the government's and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s commitment to the Development Road.

The Ministry had sent technical delegations to Turkey to explore project details, formed technical committees, and established a project headquarters within the State Company for Railways. This headquarters operates around the clock to meet project requirements, supervised by higher authorities at the Ministry.

Al-Saadawi affirmed the ongoing efforts to fulfill the requirements of the Development Road in collaboration with local governments in the governorates. He noted the interest from various countries in the region, as well as Asia and Europe, to participate in the project's construction and implementation, recognizing its strategic importance in the global transportation map.

The Minister disclosed that he received an invitation from his Turkish counterpart to visit Ankara for further discussions on the Development Road. The Turkish Ambassador highlighted the project's incorporation of vital initiatives in the road and rail sectors, revealing that Turkish companies are studying the project and are ready to assist and participate in its requirements.

The Turkish Ambassador also mentioned the preparation of drafts during the recent visit of Prime Minister Al-Sudani to Ankara. Additional drafts are expected during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit to Baghdad. These drafts are intended to form a roadmap and a gateway connecting Iraq and Turkey.

It is noteworthy that an Iraqi delegation had conducted several meetings with the Turkish side, reaching agreements on various points related to the project.