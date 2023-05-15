Iraqi Prime Minister Meets with German Business Delegation to Strengthen Economic Partnerships

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday received a delegation comprising representatives of several German company and businesses, accompanied by the German Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jaeger.

Prime Minister al-Sudani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, emphasized the need to translate the agreements from his visit to Berlin in January into practical steps for cooperation and partnership across various sectors and domains.

The prime minister highlighted the growing relationship between Iraq and Germany, noting that "the Iraqi market is open to all forms of economic partnerships with friends and partners."

He added, "Iraq's security and economic stability are encouraging factors, supported by the official and popular desire from all parties to lift the Iraqi economy."

Al-Sudani shed light on the available investment opportunities and joint efforts with German companies in Iraq, stressing that the government's clear program and vision have enabled the revival of projects that had been stalled for over 15 years, creating favorable opportunities for global companies to be present in Iraq and contribute to rebuilding infrastructure.

The German businesspersons expressed their enthusiasm to work in Iraq, acknowledging the government's clear direction in the investment and economic fields, the readout said.

The German ambassador said that Iraq's achievements over the past six months are equivalent to what has been accomplished in the past 15 year, the readout concluded.