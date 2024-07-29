Iraqi PM launches expansion projects for power plants

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated the expansion projects for the Al-Haidariya and Al-Najaf gas-fired power plants on Monday. The projects, which involve combined cycle plants with a total capacity of 495 MW, also include a new 400 kV transformer station.

According to a statement from his media office, al-Sudani emphasized that these initiatives are part of a strategic agreement with Siemens.

“The agreement is divided into two phases: the first includes three plants in Najaf, Karbala, and Baghdad, while the second phase encompasses two plants in Basra and Diyala, with a combined capacity of up to 7500 MW.” The statement explained. Al-Sudani highlighted the critical importance of these projects for the electricity grid, particularly for Najaf, which has been facing a supply shortage relative to its electrical demand.

The Prime Minister noted that the government is making efforts “to secure fuel, utilize associated gas, enhance the efficiency of transmission and distribution sectors, and optimize operational procedures.” underscoring the need for an economically beneficial model for production and consumer services.

Al-Sudani also addressed the need to revise current consumption practices, which affect the performance of the electricity system, affirming the government’s commitment to partnering with “reputable and effective companies.”