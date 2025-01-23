Iraqi PM Al-Sudani seeks stronger ties with Arab Monetary Fund

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani expressed Iraq’s aspiration for greater cooperation with the Arab Monetary Fund, emphasizing its critical role in financing the country's reconstruction and development, particularly in infrastructure.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani received Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Turki and congratulated him on his new role as Chairman of the Fund.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani affirmed the government’s support for the Fund’s activities, noting “Iraq’s role as a founding member and the second-largest contributor to the Fund after Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Sudani expressed Iraq’s desire to “expand the participation” of Iraqi professionals in the Fund’s activities and strengthen ties with Iraqi financial institutions.

He also stressed the Fund's pivotal role in fostering stronger Arab relations by coordinating financial, monetary, and trade policies to promote shared interests across the region.

For his part, Al-Turki expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reiterated the Fund's commitment to supporting Iraq and participating in its developmental programs. He emphasized the Fund's eagerness to “enhance constructive cooperation” in the financial and economic sectors.