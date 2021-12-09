Report

Date: 2021-12-09T19:58:24+0000
Iraqi MoE registers a 3,400 megawatts power loss

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity revealed that 3,400 megawatts had been lost due to the decline in Iranian gas imports.

The ministry said in a statement that the Iranian gas imports supplied to our stations declined again.

"Despite agreements with Iran to provide us with 70 million cubic meters of fuel in summer, and 50 million cubic meters in winter, the decline, which reached 8.5 million cubic meters, has begun to negatively affect the work of our stations, causing a 3,400 megawatts power loss."

The ministry indicated that serious negotiations are ongoing to urge Tehran to abide by the contract signed between the two parties.

