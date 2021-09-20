Iranian gas cuts damaged mid and south Iraq governorates, official says

Shafaq News/ Iranian gas cuts severely disrupted the power supply of Mid and South Iraq governorates, spokesperson to the Ministry of Electricity Ahmed Mousa said on Monday.

Mousa told Shafaq News Agency, "the plunge of the Iranian gas supply deprived the national grid of 5000 Megawatts."

"Middle and southern governorates inflicted the most damage," he continued.

"The Ministry is discussing with the Ministry of Oil pumping gas to fill the gap. We are also communicating with Iran to inch up the pump rate," Mousa said, "We secured the power supply needed for the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Najaf and Karbala, though."

Earlier this month, Iran downgraded the rate of gas pumping to Iraqi power production plants. The Ministry of Electricity said that Iraq's power production capacity declined by 5,500 Megawatts consequently.