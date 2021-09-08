Iraqi MoE records a 5,000 megawatts loss of electric power

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-08T17:03:35+0000

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Electricity announced today recording a 5,000 megawatts loss in the central region due to a decrease in Iranian gas supply. The ministry said in a statement, "Emergency and recurring crises continue to hinder the ministry's achievements by exposing the national system to the problem of the Iranian gas supply shortage in stations in the central regions." According to the statement, the supply decreased from 20 million to 12 million cubic meters, which led to a complete shutdown of the stations in the southern regions, and losing nearly 5000 megawatts of energy. "The Ministry of electricity immediately contracted the Ministry of Oil to compensate for the system's loss of supplied gas, in conjunction with government communication with the Iranian Ministry of Energy", the statement noted. The ministry called on citizens to rationalize energy consumption. Iraq witnessed this summer a remarkable decrease in the power supply due to the reduction in Iranian gas revenues, according to what the Ministry of Electricity announced earlier, not to mention the repeated attacks targeting power transmission towers.

related

Iraqi Ministry of Electricity reveals the cause of increased Power rationing

Date: 2020-12-15 10:41:28