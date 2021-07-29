Iraqi MoE has not received its share of the budget yet

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Electricity revealed that it had not received its allocations approved in the 2021 budget.

The official spokesman for the ministry, Ahmed Moussa, said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency; "The ministry did not receive any money from the 2021 budget allocations, despite its reduction from 22 billion to 10 billion dollars."

"There are projects that the ministry needs to implement, and stations that require small amounts of money", stressing that the budget is one of the most important challenges facing the ministry in its work.

Iraqi governorates are witnessing a deterioration in power supply, at a time when the Ministry of Electricity remains unable to meet the citizens' needs.