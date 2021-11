Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim, announced on Monday that the country had reached energy self-sufficiency within three years.

Karim said in a press conference held in Najaf Governorate, "Iraq has only three years to be satisfied with electricity."

The Minister pointed out, "After agreeing to complete 24,000 megawatts next summer, 5,000 megawatts will be added…little left to complete the Turkish and Saudi electricity supply line."