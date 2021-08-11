Iraqi MoE discusses with Saudi ACWA Power cooperation in solar energy projects

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that it had discussed with the Saudi ACWA Power company establishing solar energy projects.

In a statement, the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim, said that he had held an online meeting with the Saudi ACWA Power Company, and discussed ways of cooperation in solar energy projects.

"We receive great offers from international companies, but we want to partner with the Saudi sector and go into a comprehensive study of all projects that the Kingdom can implement in Iraq. We will work to make all companies operating on our lands a success."

He pointed out that Iraq possesses vast areas in the south that can be benefited from in this kind of project, "we are moving towards initiating them through discreet and balanced agreements, and we have great openness towards establishing them through our agreements with the Saudi side."

"We are ready to exchange opinions and attend meetings to reach any possible agreement. We will form a negotiating team to hold these meetings to reach the best results", he concluded.