The electrical interconnection project between Turkey, Kurdistan and Iraq is almost completed

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan region's Ministry of Electricity announced today that the 400 kV transmission line project between Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Turkey has reached its final stages.

A ministry statement reported that the line length is 17 km and can transmit 1,000 megawatts of electricity, noting that it is of great importance to the region.

The statement indicated that the importance of the projects lies in solving the low voltage and the overloading the electrical network problems in the region, adding, "It is possible to transfer electricity from Turkey to the region and Iraq through this line, which the ministry of electricity will control.

The 4.5-million- dollar project will be completed by the end of this month, according to the statement.