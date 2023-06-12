Iraqi Ministry of Planning Disputes World Statistics Report on Unemployment

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Planning in Iraq challenged the accuracy of the World of Statistics report on global economic statistics, stating that unemployment in Iraq is higher than reflected in the report.

Abd al-Zahra al-Hindawi, the ministry's spokesperson, told Shafaq News agency on Monday that "the latest official unemployment rate in Iraq was 16.5% for the year 2022." He emphasized that the country's actual position in terms of the unemployment rate in the world remains unknown.

Al-Hindawi acknowledged that unemployment increased compared to the recorded rate of 13.8% in 2018. He attributed the rise to various factors, including the economic situation, fluctuating oil prices, and the suspension of projects in 2020 and 2021 due to the challenging circumstances faced by the country.

To address the issue, the spokesperson outlined potential solutions such as early appointments, offering government jobs to individuals with higher degrees, and fostering partnerships with the private sector to create genuine job opportunities for the youth. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of implementing economic development plans in line with government directives.

A recent statistic published by the World of Statistics website indicated that Iraq has the third-highest unemployment rate globally and the highest in the Arab world, reaching 15.55%. The report emphasized the urgent need for effective measures to tackle this issue, describing the situation as "worrisome."