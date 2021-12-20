Report

Iraqi Ministry of Oil reclaims an oil well west of Kirkuk

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-20T06:04:37+0000
Iraqi Ministry of Oil reclaims an oil well west of Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Oil announced reclaiming an oil well in Kirkuk as part of a program to reclaim ten wells in Khabbaz oil field, west of Kirkuk.

The Director-General of the Iraqi Drilling Company, Basem Abdul Karim, said in a statement that the technical staff in the Company completed the reclamation of the first well (Khabbaz / 39), following the contract concluded with the North Oil Company to reclaim ten wells in the western Khabbaz oil field, noting that the reclamation operations included lowering the subsurface control valves (SSSV) to re-operate the well and protect it from sabotage acts and terrorist attacks.

