Iraqi Minister of oil meets Turkish Minister of energy and natural resources
2023-08-22T09:04:49+00:00
Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdulghani, held a meeting today with the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.
In a concise statement released by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, it was highlighted that the discussions during the meeting revolved around bilateral relations in the oil and energy sector, as well as exploring avenues for enhancing collaborative endeavors.