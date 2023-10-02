Ankara announces oil pipeline resumption plans with Iraq

Shafaq News / Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar declared on Monday the nation's intention to resume operations of the oil transportation pipeline from Iraq to Turkey later this week, as reported by "Sky News Arabia".

Bayraktar stated, "The oil transportation pipeline from Iraq is now operational starting today."

Days ago, Bayraktar announced that the crude oil export pipeline from northern Iraq through Turkey would soon resume operations after undergoing inspections and repairs due to damages caused by flooding.

He confirmed that the inspection of the oil pipeline was completed and it would be technically ready for operation soon.

Turkey had halted flows through the pipeline in northern Iraq on March 25th, following a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce ordering Ankara to pay compensation to Baghdad for unpermitted exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government between 2014 and 2018.

During the Iraqi minister's visit to Ankara on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Iraqi and Turkish oil ministers did not reach an agreement on resuming oil exports from the Kurdistan Region. Reuters cited informed sources stating that "the Iraqi and Turkish oil ministers did not reach an agreement on resuming oil exports from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region."

The sources clarified, "the ministers agreed to hold further discussions in the future."