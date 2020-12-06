Report

Iraqi Minister of oil: Iraq is committed to all OPEC agreements

Date: 2020-12-06T11:44:25+0000
Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, confirmed on Sunday that Iraq is committed to all OPEC decisions.

 

Abdul-Jabbar said in an interview that it is not in Iraq’s interest to increase the produced quantities, but rather to increase prices. Consequently, the recent OPEC+ agreement will only increase 500 thousand barrels per day for all producers, and Iraq will take a small share of it.

 

He added, "All OPEC meetings aim to control the price from the deviation of oil prices, which are very sensitive. Therefore, the current oil prices are good, but very cautious."

