Iraqi Minister calls for preparing agricultural calendar between Arab countries

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed al-Khafaji, called for launching a common market and agricultural calendar between Arab countries.

The Minister's statement came during his meeting with the Lebanese president, Michel Aoun, on the sidelines of the Agriculture Quartet Summit held in Beirut.

A statement by al-Khafaji's office said that the latter stressed the need for cooperation between all Arab countries to maintain food security, calling for establishing a common market.

"We look forward to including as many Arab countries as possible in this alliance to develop relations in the agricultural field", the Minister said, calling for launching a common agricultural calendar.