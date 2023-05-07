Iraqi Minister and US ambassador discuss support for Iraqi banking reforms

Shafaq News / Iraqi Finance Minister Taif Sami and US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina Romanowski emphasized their support for government actions in the field of Iraqi banking reform on Sunday.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Finance said that Minister Sami received Ambassador Romanowski, discussing various aspects of cooperation between Iraq and the United States, ways to support the growing indicators of the Iraqi economy, and government efforts in this regard.

According to the statement, the meeting emphasized cooperation in the field of banking reform adopted by the government, in addition to discussing the possibility of long-term investment partnerships by creating a stable investment environment in the Iraqi market.

On April 12, the US Treasury Department expressed "flexibility and great readiness" to assist the Central Bank of Iraq and the Iraqi Finance Ministry in stabilizing the exchange rate of the dollar against the dinar.

Iraq announced an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to establish a "non-financing" program that includes the provision of technical and advisory support from the IMF for the economic reform adopted by the Iraqi government to achieve financial and monetary stability.