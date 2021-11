Shafaq News/ Iraq's Economic Ministerial Council approved a 50% subsidy for feed, Minister of Trade Muhammad Karim al-Khafaji said on Monday.

In a brief statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Khafaji said that the livestock and poultry breeders shall benefit from the new subsidy.

The Minister said that the decision taken in cooperation with the Ministry of Trade aims to secure this fundamental material, boost the financial situation of breeders, and ultimately bolster the domestic economy.