Iraqi Energy Minister holds talks with Gazprom Neft chairman during Russia visit

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, met with Alexander Dyukov, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom Neft, and several officials from the company, in Russia, in the presence of the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev.
The Iraqi Ministry of Oil stated in a press release today that the meeting revolved around discussing the prospects of bilateral cooperation and ways to develop and enhance joint projects that contribute to the advancement of the oil and energy industry in Iraq, serving mutual interests.
This meeting took place on the sidelines of the official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister to the Russian Federation, as per the statement.