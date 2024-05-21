Iraqi Drilling Company launches largest rig at Majnoon oil field

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Drilling Company (I.D.C) has launched Iraq's largest drilling rig, commencing operations at a new oil well in the Majnoon oil field.

The company's General Manager, Khaled Hamza Abbas, told Shafaq News Agency, "The I.D.C. 57 drilling rig is a significant addition to the company's fleet, as it is one of the most advanced and modern rigs. It boasts high horsepower and is capable of drilling wells up to 8,500 meters deep."

Abbas added, "The technical and engineering teams operating the rig have begun drilling the Yamama appraisal well in the Majnoon oil field for Basra Oil Company," noting that "drilling this well will help obtain crucial geological data to develop the field, including reservoir properties, oil fluid quantities, reservoir pressures, boundaries, and production pressures."