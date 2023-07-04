Iraqi Drilling Company Completes 86 Oil Wells in 2023H1

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed drilling and remediation activities for a total of 86 oil wells within the first half of the ongoing year, 2023, General Manager Khalid Hamza said on Tuesday.

The General Manager said that the company's technical and engineering workforce drilled 34 new oil wells, while restoring 52 others to their original productive states throughout the current year.

Hamza said that the magnitude of the operations was executed via ten active projects, spread across multiple oil fields in the northern, central, and southern regions of Iraq. These endeavours are in favor of both national extraction entities and the multinational corporations operating within Iraq's oil sector.