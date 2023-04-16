Iraqi Dinar strengthens against the US Dollar

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar has dropped in the main stock market in Baghdad and Erbil.

The central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 143,700 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, compared to yesterday's rate of 144,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

Moreover, Shafaq News agency's correspondent added that the prices have also decreased in local exchange shops in Baghdad, reaching 144,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying price stood at 142,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

Similarly, in the capital of Kurdistan, Erbil, the exchange rate of the US dollar has also dropped, with a selling price of 143,500 dinars and a buying price of 142,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.